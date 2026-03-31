Simbu-starrer Arasan's shooting to be wrapped up by June first week?

Simbu tells director Nelson that what he is about to tell him is all true. The killers, the victims, the names and places are all real. But then, he urges Nelson not to show it as it is and asks him to put a disclaimer in his film. "I'm saying this only because most of the cases about which I am going to tell you are still under trial," he says and adds that if what he says comes out, not only "innocents" like him but several lawyers, politicians, police officers and even judges will be in trouble.