Tovino Thomas on braving the middle-east conflict and releasing 'Pallichattambi': We don't know when this war will end!

Talking exclusively to IANS, Tovino Thomas said, "This war scenario is very concerning. More than our movie's release, more than whether our movie will collect or not, I am concerned about the people who are living there. So, people come first, then comes cinema. Cinema is just an entertainment medium. It's never above people. So, personally, my concern is about my friends and family who are living abroad in the Middle East. I constantly keep on checking with them."