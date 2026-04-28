Arjun Kapoor flaunts a candid pic captured by 'Hamza' Ranveer Singh

It narrates the tale of two best friends Bikram (Played by Ranveer) and Bala (Played by Arjun), who are also outlaws. However, both of them end up falling in love with a cabaret dancer, Nandita (Played by Priyanka), which leads to rivalry between the friends. A police officer who has been on their tail for a long time tries to take advantage of this situation to eliminate them.