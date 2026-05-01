Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia reunite on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ after the Latent controversy

Talking about the show, Kapil Sharma said, “Humare show ko audience se jo pyaar mila hai, usse yahi motivation milta hai ki unhe fresh aur entertaining content diya jaye. World Laughter Day ke mauke par Netflix ke saath ek special episode plan kiya hai, natural, fun aur full of laughter. Is baar Samay aur Ranveer bhi apne andaaz mein jud kar is celebration ko aur engaging bana rahe hain. Bas itna hi chahte hain ki log humare saath hass kar is din ko enjoy karein (The love our show has received from the audience is what motivates us to provide them with fresh and entertaining content. On the occasion of World Laughter Day, we have planned a special episode with Netflix, natural, fun, and full of laughter. This time, Samay and Ranveer are also joining in their own style to make this celebration even more engaging. We just want people to enjoy this day with us by laughing together)”.