Kajol shares ‘handmade’ creation following Met Gala, taps BFFs KJo, Manish Malhotra for approval

Earlier, both KJo and Manish made a solid entry at the Met Gala with their outfits. Karan Johar made his Met Gala debut this year, and penned a note of gratitude, saying that life really does come full circle in the most unexpected ways. Karan, who wore an ensemble inspired by Raja Ravi Varma's art designed by Manish Malhotra for the MET Gala theme "Costume Art”, shared his look on Instagram and said that from loving cinema and costume as a wide-eyed dreamer to standing on the steps of the Met Gala, life has come a full circle for him.