Marvel Studios' Big Hall H Return at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 With New Huge Announcements and Reveals

Next came a surprise nobody saw coming. Marvel Studios confirmed a brand-new Ghost Rider film, with actor Ryan Gosling in the lead role. Shawn Levy, who directed Deadpool & Wolverine, will helm this project too, and it is expected to release in 2028. Levy spoke about how the idea came together while he and Gosling were working on Star Wars: Starfighter last year. He explained that as Gosling shared his vision for the character, the two of them got excited talking about it, and Levy eventually agreed to take on the project with him.

The panel also had a fun moment for Spider-Man fans. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day set to release on July 31, actor Jon Bernthal made an appearance to share an exclusive sneak peek. The clip showed his character, Punisher, sharing scenes with Tom Holland's Spider-Man as they go up against Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo.

See Also: Brand New Day Repeating No Way Home Tactic? Why Marvel-Sony Has Kept Sadie Sink's Spider-Man Role a Mystery

Avengers: Doomsday and a New Black Panther Take Centre Stage

The main highlight of the night was Avengers: Doomsday, releasing this December 18. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo took the stage along with a massive group of cast members, who appeared on two separate platforms at the back of the hall, one marked with an X and the other with the Avengers symbol. The star-studded lineup included well-known names such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Letitia Wright, and many others, who came together for a giant selfie with the audience.

Fans in the hall were given Doctor Doom masks and capes to wear during the segment. Robert Downey Jr. took the mic and spoke about the challenge of stepping into the role of a villain, especially with so many familiar co-stars around him. He also looked back at how far things have come since his casting was first revealed at Hall H two years earlier, and hinted that fans might soon need to pick a side in the story. Adding to the fun, Ryan Reynolds showed up in the crowd dressed as a grey Deadpool, asking the cast playful questions and hinting that he might want to be part of the movie too.