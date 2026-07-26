Marvel Studios' Big Hall H Return at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 With New Huge Announcements and Reveals

Key Points:
Marvel Studios returns to the Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 and President Kevin Feige came with some new announcements and reveals.
Ryan Gosling revealed to play Ghost Rider, the fans casting worked, also a new footage will be included in the Avengers: Endgame re-release.
Avengers: Doomsday cast assembled, Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler announced David Jonnson as the new 'Black Panther.'
By Gopal Ram Tripathi
MARVEL STUDIOS made a grand comeback to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, and fans got a flood of exciting news. Studio president Kevin Feige led the presentation, giving the crowd a look at what lies ahead for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From a re-release of an old fan favourite to fresh new movie announcements, the panel had something for everyone. Feige opened the session by telling the audience that movies are what bring people together, setting the tone for an evening full of surprises.
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One of the first big reveals was about Avengers: Endgame. Before Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theatres this December, fans will get a chance to watch Endgame again on the big screen starting September 25. Feige shared that this special re-release will include new footage, which will help set up the story for Doomsday. He told the crowd that although the year 2019 feels like a long time ago and the world has changed a lot since then, this re-release is meant to bring back the excitement fans felt watching it the first time.
Next came a surprise nobody saw coming. Marvel Studios confirmed a brand-new Ghost Rider film, with actor Ryan Gosling in the lead role. Shawn Levy, who directed Deadpool & Wolverine, will helm this project too, and it is expected to release in 2028. Levy spoke about how the idea came together while he and Gosling were working on Star Wars: Starfighter last year. He explained that as Gosling shared his vision for the character, the two of them got excited talking about it, and Levy eventually agreed to take on the project with him.
The panel also had a fun moment for Spider-Man fans. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day set to release on July 31, actor Jon Bernthal made an appearance to share an exclusive sneak peek. The clip showed his character, Punisher, sharing scenes with Tom Holland's Spider-Man as they go up against Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo.
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The main highlight of the night was Avengers: Doomsday, releasing this December 18. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo took the stage along with a massive group of cast members, who appeared on two separate platforms at the back of the hall, one marked with an X and the other with the Avengers symbol. The star-studded lineup included well-known names such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Letitia Wright, and many others, who came together for a giant selfie with the audience.
Fans in the hall were given Doctor Doom masks and capes to wear during the segment. Robert Downey Jr. took the mic and spoke about the challenge of stepping into the role of a villain, especially with so many familiar co-stars around him. He also looked back at how far things have come since his casting was first revealed at Hall H two years earlier, and hinted that fans might soon need to pick a side in the story. Adding to the fun, Ryan Reynolds showed up in the crowd dressed as a grey Deadpool, asking the cast playful questions and hinting that he might want to be part of the movie too.
The evening ended with another major reveal. Director Ryan Coogler announced that he is returning to make a third Black Panther film. He was joined on stage by Letitia Wright and Winston Duke, and revealed that actor David Jonsson will play the new Black Panther, he is also known for his breakthrough performance in Alien: Romulus and The Long Walk. His character will be the son of the late T'Challa, played earlier by Chadwick Boseman, and the story will follow him as he grows up and steps into this new role. Jonsson received a standing ovation from the crowd and thanked Coogler, Feige, and the whole team for welcoming him into the franchise, saying he would rather let the film do the talking than say too much in advance.
Marvel Studios' return to Hall H after skipping the previous year clearly paid off, giving fans plenty to look forward to. Between the Endgame re-release, the surprise Ghost Rider announcement with Ryan Gosling, a special Spider-Man preview, big Avengers: Doomsday reveals, and news of a third Black Panther film, the studio proved it still knows how to put on a show. With so many projects lined up between now and 2028, the excitement around the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows no signs of slowing down.
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