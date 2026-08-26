Dhanush Releases Engaging Trailer of G V Prakash, Kayadu Lohar's Horror Thriller 'Immortal'

The trailer released begins with a tribal couple in a foreign land preparing to welcome their child. The trailer then shifts to India where Mahi (G V Prakash) is looking for a room on a sharing basis. He receives a call from Sindhu (Kayadu Lohar) who says she is staying alone in a room and is looking for a room mate. Mahi, who falls in love with her, immediately shifts to her room. He realises that she is pretty and wealthy and decides to settle down with her.