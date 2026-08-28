Kriti Sanon reacts with a Rakhi post amidst ad controversy: While fashion committee is in session

Recently, Kriti reacted to the backlash with a note on social media, saying “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other’s health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family!"