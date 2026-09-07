Salman Advises Isha Rikhi Against Mentioning Ex-Husband Badshah In BB House: Kiske breakup nhi hote

Before Isha entered the 'Bigg Boss 20' house as one of the contestants, she dropped an Instagram Story, saying, “There are many rumors circulating about my marriage. Its shocking to hear and read the news reports appearing in certain quarters. I request certain sections of the media not to spread any rumors regarding my marriage or separation. I also urge the general public not to believe anything they read or hear unless the information comes directly from me or through my official social media handles. Thank you.”

[KS]