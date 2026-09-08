Cheque Bounce Cases: SC Grants Rajpal Yadav Relief From Surrender, Subject to Rs 5 Crore Deposit

"Needless to state that in case a litigant wishes to choose the path of imprisonment rather than abiding by multiple undertakings given by him in the Court, it is entirely his choice. Law is not a script that can be rewritten at the will of an actor, nor can legal positions be altered with every change of strategy, whosoever the litigant may be. Courts adjudicate on the basis of settled legal principles and the record before them," Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma had observed.