‘Bigg Boss 20’: Salman Khan Says There’s Only One Rockstar and That’s Qazi Touqeer

In the video, the superstar said: “Iss ghar main kitne bhi stars hai, rockstar toh ek hi hai Qazi Touqeer. Poore week main apne Owww karke chal rahe the… Mujhe sikha do na ‘I am a rockstar baby.’ (There may be many stars in this house, but there’s only one rockstar, and that’s Qazi Touqeer. All week, you guys have been walking around going ‘Owww!’ Teach me too: ‘I am a rockstar, baby.’)”