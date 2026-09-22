When Does Being ‘Apolitical’ Become a Political Act? An Ethicist on the Ed Sheeran Saga

What does it mean to be ‘apolitical’?

Politics isn’t limited to government. In a more general sense, it refers to the relationships of power in society and between members of society, and efforts to change them.

This seems to be what Ed Sheeran’s recent statements are reaching for. He claims to be apolitical in the sense that he keeps his political views separate from his work as an artist:

People buy my records to put on while they make out. I’m not Mr Political. I vote the way I feel I should, but won’t tell somebody else what to do.

Importantly, Sheeran’s recent statement doesn’t just claim he is apolitical on the issue of Palestine, but that he is apolitical in general. This would require never expressing any views in relation to the arrangement of power and control in society.

It doesn’t seem Sheeran has done this. He has previously supported campaigns against Brexit and far-right racism, has supported Jermey Corbyn, and played a Concert For Ukraine in 2022. These are political positions.

So, if Sheeran is not apolitical at all times, this means he chooses to be apolitical on specific issues. In this case the issue is Palestine.