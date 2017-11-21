Jadav Molai Payeng: Forest Man of India

There are many international organizations that have been working to save our planet from many harms of deforestation but there is one Indian man who, single-handedly, gave rise to the forest in 1360 acre land and converted it into the man-made forest in India and that man is Jadav Molai Payeng.



Jadav Payeng's story was first discovered by journalist Jitu Kalita when he was stalking the vultures on the other end of Arun Sapori, an over 1,000-hectare riverine island on the Brahmaputra when he saw the forested area and found Payeng's story there.



The forest man has planted over 1500-saplings since 1980 which has grown into the famous, Molai Kathoni, the forest famously named after his maker. Payeng had started this initiative as a teenager who started planting bamboo in the woodland after he had witnessed deaths of several snakes at the shore when water had resided from the area after a flood. Following that horrifying scenario, he sought the advice from the village elders who asked him to grow a forest as only the forest can save the lives of birds and animals.

Since then, Payeng's Molai Forest has developed its own ecosystem as deer, rabbits, rhinoceros, Bengal tigers, birds, insects have inhabited the forest which consists of trees such as Bamboo, valcol, Arjun, Pride of India, silk trees, cotton trees, to name a few. But it was a herd of 100 elephants that brought the attention of Assam's forest department on Peyang in 2008. The elephants pay a yearly visit to his forest and give birth to their calves in the comfort there.



But the journey of creating a barren sandbar in the middle of the river Brahmaputra of Assam into the thriving forest that it is today wasn't easy.

In the initial stages, he found planting trees extremely difficult and time-consuming but now as he gets the seeds from the trees, the forest seems to live on itself.



The forest man was the first part of the 5-year project launched by the Assam Forestry Division in Aruna Chapori in 1980 with an aim to reforest two hundred hectares of land. Payeng enrolled for the job and started planting trees for the project though, the project was finished in five years, Payeng had stayed and spread his own project bigger than Central Park, NYC (842.6 acres).

Since his first project, he has been invited to several environmental conferences, conferred many honors among which is Padam Shri, the highest civilian award and 'Forest Man of India' by JNU along with the recent honor bestowed on Jitu Kalita and Jadav Payeng by Taiwan Government for their efforts.

He was honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, in 2015. In his honour, Jadav Payeng's story has also been adapted into films. In 2021, the film Haathi Mere Saathi, directed by Prabhu Solomon, was released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.



The forest man's story is full of inspiration and compassion as he keeps providing shelter to various insects and animals while his family, which consists of two sons, a daughter, and his wife subsides on the income provided by their livestock, there is a lot to learn from him. He had braved several threats and all he has to say to them, 'Kill me first, before you kill my forest,' but his ideas for the world remains unknown among the several honors.