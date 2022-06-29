Ocean Promise for 100 coastal nations is launched by UNDP for sustainable future

At the UN Ocean Conference, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Tuesday announced that it will enable 100 coastal countries, including all Small Island Developing States, to realize the maximum potential of their blue economies through sustainable, low-emission, and climate-resilient ocean action by 2030.

The major announcement came at a time when ODA to the ocean economy over the last 10 years has averaged only $1.3 billion per year and the scale of public and private investment for ocean restoration and protection remains woefully inadequate.

UNDP's Ocean Promise launched at the UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon, underscores that every penny invested in achieving the Paris Agreement is a penny invested in ocean health -- the foundation of the sustainable blue economy.

The Promise outlines actions in key sectors to accelerate economic growth, create jobs and livelihoods, improve food security, reduce poverty and inequity, and promote gender equality.

"The Ocean Promise is our blue economy vision that emphasizes the restoration of the nearly $1 trillion in annual socioeconomic losses due to ocean mismanagement. The promise is also about helping countries to tap into new and emerging ocean sectors for increased ocean-related socio-economic opportunities," stated Usha Rao-Monari, Under-Secretary-General and Associate Administrator at UNDP.