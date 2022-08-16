Here's how to reduce your use of plastic as a family

As parents one thing we need to vouch for is to provide children with a cleaner and greener environment to live happily and to raise healthy kids of their own. And what steps can we take to ensure our kids of this green future? Ask yourself this question, it matters.

"Am just one person. We are just one family. How much change can I bring about?" Is this something that you often wonder about or use as an excuse? Don't, it is the multitude of small drops that make up the mighty ocean. You don't know how many fellow parents or friends you can inspire or influence with your thoughts and actions.

Here's how you can do your bit to reduce (and slowly eliminate) single-use plastics at home. Try it and take the initiative today. You will be proud of yourself.

Start right in the morning:

Start with the first thing you pick up in the morning -- your toothbrush. It is reported that over 4.7 billion plastic toothbrushes are found in landfills every year. How hard is it to make the switch to simple and effective bamboo toothbrushes for everyone in the family?

Carry your own bottle:

A habit we all had when we were kids and then fizzled out. Make sure you pack a bottle (steel or glass) in your bag so you use that and refill it every time instead of buying pet water bottles from the store. Be it meeting a client, flight travel, or a visit to the movie theatre, I make sure I carry my own bottle (and my daughters emulate me too!). This way you say goodbye to loads of single-use plastic bottles strewn across.