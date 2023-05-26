Muck-free Mumbai: Ahead of monsoon, BMC scoops a million tons silt from city gutters

The desilting targets are fixed every year depending on the rainfall and other parameters, and the past experiences of which areas generate more silt-garbage, said an official.



The desilting work started simultaneously from March 6 and completed on May 25, beating the deadline (May 31) by a week.



Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ulhas Mahale said that this year, the BMC had included stringent terms and condition in the contracts to ensure that the sludge removal was carried out and monitored properly, including submitting pictures/videos of the works carried with geo-tags, which was put in the public domain.