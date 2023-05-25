UP to have new authority to develop waterways

He said Uttar Pradesh had Yamuna Expressway while Agra-Lucknow Expressway was nearing completion when his government was installed in 2017.

The previous government had no concrete programme to connect east UP with the western part of the state and the major cities, the Chief Minister claimed.



Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's unlimited potential, he said the state government had projected this to the nation with the formulation of new schemes.



He also asked the MSME department to set up two institutes at Saharanpur and Aligarh to help entrepreneurs.