Nigeria unveils first national protection plan for endangered elephants

Endangered elephants:- Nigeria has launched the country's first National Elephant Action Plan. Authorities say the measure is designed to protect the small and rapidly declining population of elephants in the country.

Human-caused activities, including poaching, have forced Nigerian elephants to the verge of extinction. The plan aims to save the remaining elephants by reducing illegal killings and trade, maintaining elephant habitats, creating public awareness and promoting community-led vigilance.

Iziaq Adekunle Salako, Nigeria's minister of state for environment, said the National Elephant Action Plan will be a comprehensive approach to ensure the protection of wildlife.

"What we're seeing today is an upscaling of the commitment of Nigeria to ensure that our natural resources are protected and preserved,” Salako said. “We're also focusing on the host communities, because these elephants live around some people. We're going to see a situation where people can see alternative livelihoods from preservation of our elephants."

Over the last decade, Nigeria has emerged as a key source, transit and destination country for illegal wildlife trade.

Elephant ivory and pangolin scales are some of the most trafficked items. The Elephant Protection Initiative Foundation said Nigeria accounts for nearly a quarter of the world's seized ivory.

As a result, Nigeria's elephant population — about 300 to 400 animals — is a fourth of the population size three decades ago.

Authorities say that along with the threats from poachers and habitat destruction, human-elephant conflict due to the animals’ invasion of farms is leading to more elephant killings.

Andrew Dunn, country director of the Wildlife Conservation Society, is author of the National Elephant Action Plan. He said the plan has eight main objectives ranging from law enforcement to conservation education to sustainable livelihoods.

"It's quite a comprehensive document,” he said. “There are a lot of actions in there, including the importance of reducing conflicts between farmers and elephants. That's a serious problem.

“Nigeria is unthinkable without elephants,” he added. “It's time we came together and protect the last of our elephants. It would be criminal, sad and catastrophic if we lose them."

In 2010, all 36 African elephant range states committed to developing measures to ensure a secure future for the continent’s elephants.

And in April, Nigeria and Cameroon agreed to a wildlife protection partnership to tackle cross-border wildlife crimes.

As the world marked World Elephant Day on August 12 to raise awareness about the numerous threats elephants face, Nigerian authorities say the launch of the National Elephant Action Plan is a boost to the pact. VOA/SP