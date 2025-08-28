After Conservationists, Courts Too Raise Concerns on Anant Ambani’s ‘Non-Public’ Zoo, Vantara; SC Probe to Reveal Full Story

New Delhi, 28 August 2025: The Supreme Court of India has ordered an investigation into Vantara—a massive private zoo and wildlife centre located in Jamnagar, Gujarat run by Anant Ambani—the son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by former Supreme Court judge Justice J. Chelameswar will probe allegations of illegal wildlife imports and financial irregularities. The panel, which also includes retired judges and senior officials, has been directed to submit a fact-based report by 12 September 2025.

The inquiry was triggered by petitions and reports questioning whether Vantara’s operations comply with the Wildlife Protection Act (1972), the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), and other conservation laws. Several non-profit groups and wildlife activists have alleged irregularities in how exotic animals ended up at the facility, accusing zoo authorities of failing to meet statutory responsibilities.

Promoted as the world’s largest wild animal rescue and rehabilitation centre, Vantara has become a subject of intense public scrutiny, not only for its conservation claims but also for its association with the Ambani family’s lavish lifestyle. In 2024, the facility doubled as the venue for Anant Ambani’s grand wedding celebrations, which saw performances by international stars such as Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry. Guests dressed in “jungle fever” attire, and the event blurred the line between conservation and spectacle, sparking concerns over whether the project is genuinely about wildlife protection or a vanity-driven private menagerie.