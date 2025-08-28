After Conservationists, Courts Too Raise Concerns on Anant Ambani’s ‘Non-Public’ Zoo, Vantara; SC Probe to Reveal Full Story

SC forms SIT to probe illegal wildlife imports at Anant Ambani’s zoo.
The panel has been directed to submit its report by 12 September 2025.
Vantara faces allegations of illegal animal acquisitions and money laundering.
New Delhi, 28 August 2025: The Supreme Court of India has ordered an investigation into Vantara—a massive private zoo and wildlife centre located in Jamnagar, Gujarat run by Anant Ambani—the son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by former Supreme Court judge Justice J. Chelameswar will probe allegations of illegal wildlife imports and financial irregularities. The panel, which also includes retired judges and senior officials, has been directed to submit a fact-based report by 12 September 2025.
The inquiry was triggered by petitions and reports questioning whether Vantara’s operations comply with the Wildlife Protection Act (1972), the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), and other conservation laws. Several non-profit groups and wildlife activists have alleged irregularities in how exotic animals ended up at the facility, accusing zoo authorities of failing to meet statutory responsibilities.
Promoted as the world’s largest wild animal rescue and rehabilitation centre, Vantara has become a subject of intense public scrutiny, not only for its conservation claims but also for its association with the Ambani family’s lavish lifestyle. In 2024, the facility doubled as the venue for Anant Ambani’s grand wedding celebrations, which saw performances by international stars such as Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry. Guests dressed in “jungle fever” attire, and the event blurred the line between conservation and spectacle, sparking concerns over whether the project is genuinely about wildlife protection or a vanity-driven private menagerie.
On Monday, the Supreme Court ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine allegations surrounding Vantara. The bench, comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B. Varale, appointed Justice J. Chelameswar headed the panel, joined by Justice Raghavendra Chauhan, ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, and IRS officer Anish Gupta. The panel has been instructed to submit its findings by 12 September .
The probe stems from petitions filed by advocate C.R. Jaya Sukin and another petitioner, alleging unlawful acquisition of animals, mistreatment of wildlife, financial irregularities, money laundering, and misuse of statutory authorities such as the Central Zoo Authority and Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). While the court noted that some claims lacked firm evidence, it stressed the need for an independent review, given the seriousness of the allegations and the questions raised about regulatory oversight.
The SIT will investigate the acquisition of elephants and other protected species, compliance with the Wildlife Protection Act (1972), zoo regulations, and import/export laws; standards of animal care, breeding, and veterinary practices; mortality rates and causes of animal deaths; and possible misuse of resources such as water and carbon credits. It will also review whether Gujarat’s harsh climate is suitable for the animals and whether Vantara functions as a genuine sanctuary or a “vanity project.”
Vantara has publicly pledged “full cooperation” with the facility maintaining that its mission is the rescue, rehabilitation, and lifelong care of animals. However, protests have broken out in Maharashtra over the transfer of Mahadevi, a 36-year-old temple elephant, with locals demanding her return.
Spread across 3,500 acres in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Vantara describes itself as a cutting-edge rescue and rehabilitation project. According to its own estimates, it shelters more than 150,000 animals from over 2,000 species, including lions, leopards, tigers, elephants, crocodiles, and reptiles. The elephant welfare centre alone spans nearly 1,000 acres and boasts specialized enclosures, advanced veterinary facilities, and even an “elephant jacuzzi.”
The facility has received endorsements from prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated it in March 2025 and described it as 'truly commendable.' International wildlife conservationists, such as American naturalist Forrest Galante, have also highlighted Vantara’s advanced medical facilities and expansive leopard rescue enclosures.
During his visit, Prime Minister Modi remarked that Vantara 'provides a safe haven for animals while promoting ecological sustainability and wildlife welfare.'
Anant Ambani, who serves as an executive director of Reliance Industries and is actively involved in its telecom and technology arm, Jio Platforms, spearheads the project. Vantara officially opened but remains closed to the general public. Ambani has indicated plans to open its doors in the near future.
Yet, critics argue the project raises troubling questions. Vantara is not open to the public, fueling suspicions that it operates less like a sanctuary and more like a private collection shielded from accountability. Conservationists also highlight the unsuitability of Gujarat’s arid climate for species such as gorillas, orangutans, and exotic reptiles. Moreover, the facility’s proximity to Reliance Industries’ sprawling Jamnagar oil refinery has intensified skepticism.
A March 2025 investigation by Süddeutsche Zeitung and Armando Info reported that at least 39,000 wild animals had been imported, including gorillas, anteaters, and rare reptiles. The findings raised questions about how these animals were sourced, whether international trade protocols under CITES were followed, and whether the acquisitions represented genuine rescues or commercial imports
Despite these concerns, Vantara has been endorsed by high-profile figures, including U.S. wildlife influencer Forrest Galante, who showcased its elephant jacuzzi and leopard rescue centre on YouTube. The zoo also gained global attention during Anant Ambani’s lavish 2024 wedding celebrations, which featured performances by Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry.
The Supreme Court’s recent decision to launch an independent investigation marks a turning point. If violations are found, it could reshape how India regulates private wildlife collections. If not, it may validate the Ambanis’ claim that Vantara is a pioneering model for animal welfare. Either way, the court’s demand for transparency ensures the project will face unprecedented scrutiny. [Rh/VP]
Also Read: