Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse 2025: A Stunning Display of Science and Spirituality Across India

Last night on 7th September, India witnessed an awe-inspiring spectacle, the Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse 2025. Millions of people across the country paused to stare as the Moon gradually turned a deep, mesmerizing red, creating a magical moment that was both rare and unforgettable.

A total lunar eclipse happens when the Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow across the Moon’s surface. During this alignment, sunlight travels through Earth's atmosphere which scatters shorter blue wavelengths and allows the Moon to be illuminated by the longer red wavelength. This process, known as Rayleigh scattering, gives the Moon that striking reddish glow during totality.