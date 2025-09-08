Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse 2025: A Stunning Display of Science and Spirituality Across India

The Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse 2025, lasting about 82 minutes, captivated millions across India as the Moon turned a deep red hue.
People gathered on rooftops and open spaces, from Delhi to Bangalore, to experience and capture the event.
Falling on Pitru Paksha Purnima, the eclipse was observed with traditional rituals, fasting, and mantras.
Last night on 7th September, India witnessed an awe-inspiring spectacle, the Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse 2025. Millions of people across the country paused to stare as the Moon gradually turned a deep, mesmerizing red, creating a magical moment that was both rare and unforgettable.
A total lunar eclipse happens when the Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow across the Moon’s surface. During this alignment, sunlight travels through Earth's atmosphere which scatters shorter blue wavelengths and allows the Moon to be illuminated by the longer red wavelength. This process, known as Rayleigh scattering, gives the Moon that striking reddish glow during totality.
The lengthy duration of the blood moon lunar eclipse 2025 made it particularly special. The 82- minutes-long phase was a treat for the scientists and skywatchers, making it one of the longest eclipses witnessed in recent years. The lunar eclipse began with the penumbral phase at 8:58 PM, followed by the partial eclipse at 9:57 PM, reaching its peak around 11:48 PM, and concluding late at approximately 1:26 AM.
People gathered all around on rooftops and in open spaces to experience the rare event right from bustling Delhi to tech hub Bangalore. People in Bangalore went ahead and gathered at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics to capture the stunning photos and share their excitement. One local observer exclaimed “It wasn’t fully red but I could see the moon in a light grey shade. It was a lovely experience”.
People from all over shared the moment through stunning photos and videos, flooding social media platforms. The eclipse became a shared experience bringing people closer to the wonders of the cosmos. We could see people gathered together on rooftops, viewing through telescopes, and taking to the internet to do live streams.
In India, eclipses are of spiritual importance, woven into culture and religion making it more than just mere astronomical events. The rare occurrence fell on the same day as Pitru Paksha Purnima, a day devoted to remembering and paying respect to ancestors. Many people observed traditional practices like meditating, fasting and chanting mantras to keep themselves safe from any negative effects.
Many astrologers advised performing rituals and charitable donations unique to each zodiac sign to keep oneself from being affected by any negative energy during the eclipse. In addition to being a visual marvel, the lunar eclipse was a reflection of deep spiritual moments and admiration.
The rare celestial event left a permanent mark in the memories of the observers with its alluring red hue. It was a reminder of how the universe connects us all, in addition to being a scientific wonder. [Rh/SY]
