Contrary to the Interpretations of Politicians, Hinduism is Full of Paradoxes. Look at the Traditions around Food Habits.

The relationship between religion, culture, and politics is deeply intertwined, with each often influencing the other. In a diverse country like India, religion has increasingly become a politically charged subject over the years. One aspect of this is how food has become a marker of association in relation to religion.

Do your eating habits and food preferences reflect your religion, or does your religion determine your food choices? This paradox frequently channels into politics to serve particular ideologies, often targeting or being used against specific religious communities.

Political intervention in personal preferences often begins by targeting a particular food item and associating it with the majority religion. The food restrictions on non-vegetarian dishes during the Kanwar Yatra serve as one example of politics meeting religion and culture.

The Meerut district (in Uttar Pradesh) administration imposed a ban on cooking non-vegetarian foods, including fish, eggs, and meat, in local eateries to ensure a peaceful annual pilgrimage.

In many religious traditions practised in India, people follow strict dietary plans—some rooted in ancient texts and others in widely popular beliefs. In Jain theology, practitioners avoid consuming meat and root vegetables. They consider uprooting a root vegetable an act of violence. In Hindu culture, consuming beef is strictly prohibited because of the cow’s divine sacredness. However, the popular belief that India is a vegetarian country is far from true.

See Also: Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case in Spotlight Amid Ongoing SIT Raids, Rising Political Tensions, and Temple Controversy



Hindus are Vegetarians?

According to the BBC, two-thirds of the Indian population eat non-vegetarian food. In 2018, reports estimated that only 23–27% of Indians identified as vegetarians.

The Pew Research Center stated in 2021 that about 81% of Indian adults restrict their consumption of meat—either by avoiding certain kinds of meat altogether or by abstaining on specific days of the week due to religious sentiments. The report further stated that only 39% of Indian adults identified as vegetarians. This study also states that around 44% Hindus are vegetarians.

Hinduism does not enforce vegetarianism as a mandatory requirement. Instead, the idea derives from abstaining from killing other creatures and consuming their meat.

Over time, vegetarianism has come to signify Hindu identity. However, some Hindu cultures dissent from this belief and incorporate meat into their religious practices. Bengali culture, in particular, challenges the political narrative of Hinduism and vegetarianism.

The offerings of fish and meat in religious rituals have persisted for thousands of years. The Vedas, composed around 1500 BCE, also mention such practices. Food historian K.T. Achaya, in his book A Historical Dictionary of Indian Food, stated that the Vedas permitted ritual killings of cows, horses, sheep, and other animals. Among the 250 animals listed in the sacred texts, 50 were deemed appropriate for ritual practices such as Yagnas.



Hinduism and Vegetarianism

Although vegetarianism is widely associated with Hindu traditions, many practices in India involve offering non-vegetarian food in temples. Devotees offer such items as ‘bhog’ during rituals like Durga Puja. In addition to meat, some traditions include fish, chicken, mutton, and even alcohol as offerings. In the Kaal Bhairav temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, devotees offer Lord Bhairav his favourite madira (liquor).