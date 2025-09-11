Exposure to Air Pollution Worsens Alzheimer’s Disease, Penn Research Finds

Exposure to high concentrations of air pollution may worsen Alzheimer’s disease (AD) by accelerating the buildup of toxic proteins in the brain and speeding up cognitive decline. For the first time, post-mortem tissue from people with AD revealed that those who lived in areas with higher concentrations of fine particulate matter in the air even just one year had more severe accumulation of amyloid plaques and tau tangles—hallmarks of Alzheimer’s pathology—compared to those with less exposure. These individuals also experienced faster cognitive and functional decline, including memory loss, impaired judgment, and difficulty with personal care, according to research published today in JAMA Neurology from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

“This study shows that air pollution doesn’t just increase the risk of dementia—it actually makes Alzheimer’s disease worse,” said Edward Lee, MD, PhD, co-director of Penn’s Institute on Aging. “As researchers continue to search for new treatments, it’s important to uncover all of the factors that contribute to the disease, including the influence of the environment in which they live.”

Health risks from tiny air particles