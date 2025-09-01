Uncertain US trade policy to cut S. Korea's economic growth by 0.13 pp

Seoul, Sep 1 (IANS) Uncertainty surrounding the United States' trade policy alone is estimated to reduce South Korea's economic growth rate by about 0.13 percentage point this year, the central bank said on Monday.

In late July, Seoul and Washington reached a crucial agreement in which the U.S. imposes a 15 percent tariff on South Korea, down from the initially planned 25 percent, in exchange for an investment pledge of $350 billion in the U.S, reports Yonhap news agency.

Despite the deal, the ongoing uncertainty regarding the trade policy under the Donald Trump administration could weigh heavily on the South Korean economy, potentially lowering its economic growth rate by up to 0.13 percentage point in 2025 and 0.16 percentage point next year, according to the analysis by the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The anticipated slowdown is largely attributed to a sharp decline in exports and investment, as heightened uncertainty discourages firms from entering foreign markets or making large-scale investments.

While exports rose in the first half of the year, largely on front-loading in anticipation of potential tariff hikes, they are expected to decline in the second half as U.S. demand for imported goods would weaken.