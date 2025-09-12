In a single email, the EPA ended her research into how climate change endangers children

By Jessica Kutz

Jane Clougherty has dedicated the majority of her professional life to researching the health effects of air pollution and, more recently, extreme heat. But in May, she got an email from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that ground her potentially life-saving work to a halt.

Sitting on her parents’ back porch in Boston, the Drexel University professor learned her research had been cancelled — effective immediately.

“There was no discussion, there was no warning, simply an email that said, ‘You’re done. This project is no longer within the administration’s scope. Cease and desist activities as of today,’” she recalled over the phone.

The email, which was riddled with typos, disgusted Clougherty, who was spending her final days with her father who was in hospice care. “It was horrible and traumatic and a very unprofessional way to handle the elimination of these grants,” she said.

But she also wasn’t surprised. For months the Trump administration had been hacking away at any work related to equity, climate change and environmental justice. Her research — which analyzed emergency room visits across New York State to understand the impacts of heat and air pollution on children’s health — was focused squarely on all of the above.

When asked about the grant cancellations, an EPA spokesperson told the 19th in a statement: “Maybe the Biden-Harris Administration shouldn’t have forced their radical agenda of wasteful DEI programs and ‘environmental justice’ preferencing the EPA’s core mission.”

Clougherty, who had a final year of research left on the multi-year federal grant, is one of thousands of researchers whose work has been affected by the administration’s cancellation of research grants across agencies including the National Institute of Health, the EPA and the National Science Foundation. Among the research casualties was a grant to study how to reduce the health risks of wildfire smoke near schools, and another that would research how to help children in rural areas who are at increased risk of exposure to pesticides and pollution.

It’s work that would have helped some of the country’s most vulnerable children at a time when extreme weather events are becoming more common and the gains made in protecting environmental health are being overrun by a pro-fossil fuel administration that is cutting regulations that curb air and water pollution.

These issues disproportionately impact low-income communities of color. And, it’s moms who typically end up having to juggle their jobs and caring for their children’s health issues.

Now much of the work will instead gather digital dust as researchers look for new funding sources, or potentially abandon their research altogether. At particular risk to these changes are children, whose still-developing bodies are more susceptible to environmental dangers.

Extreme heat is taxing on children’s bodies, because they have a harder time regulating their body temperature. Heat can also amplify air pollution by trapping it in place, which can affect kids with asthma or other respiratory issues.

If Clougherty’s work had been completed, it may have helped communities across the country better understand how to protect kids from these health issues, she said.

That’s because in addition to analyzing how children in the state were being affected by extreme heat and air pollution, Clougherty and her team were also studying community assets that could buffer children from these same hazards by analyzing large data sets that provide insights into a community’s characteristics.

They could analyze whether children lived in neighborhoods with a lot of green space, and how that correlated to their health when exposed to heat or pollution, she said. “We can also look at the characteristics of the schools that the children attend, and economic and other assets in their communities, such as access to grocery stores, Head Start programs, proximity to hospitals or health care services [and] quality of housing.”

By calculating which of these assets could have the best protective effect on children’s health, it would have helped local leaders plan where to target limited resources “to create the most bang for their buck,” Clougherty said.