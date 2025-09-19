Shankar the African Elephant – One of Only Two in India – Dies at 29 in Delhi Zoo

Shankar, a 29-year-old male African elephant and the only one of his kind at the National Zoological Park, Delhi, passed away around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, 17 September 2025.

Delhi Zoo made the announcement on Thursday saying, “Shankar was a symbol of strength, wisdom and love. Many members of the zoo community were emotionally attached to him. The void left by his loss will be deeply felt by the zoo team, visitors and the entire conservation community.”

According to a statement from the zoo, Shankar had no reports of illness or abnormal behaviour until 16 September. On the morning of 17 September, staff noticed he was eating fewer leaves and grasses, and that he had mild loose motions. However, his consumption of concentrate feed, fruits, and vegetables reportedly remained normal.

Around 7:25 p.m., Shankar suddenly collapsed in his shed. Though veterinary staff provided emergency treatment and continuous observation, he died around 8 p.m. the same evening.

The zoo has ordered an inquiry into the cause of death. A post-mortem is being conducted by experts from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly. A health advisory committee plus a representative from the Union Environment Ministry are also part of the investigation.

See Also: Global Wildlife Group Approves Ban on Capture and Transfer of Wild African Elephants to Zoos

Shankar had been gifted to India by Zimbabwe and arrived at the zoo in November 1998. He lived at Delhi Zoo for 27 years. Shankar stayed with a companion African elephant, Bambai. The two of them were very friendly, often playing together. But Bambai died in 2001. Since then, Shankar lived mostly alone, refusing to accept the company of other elephants.

After Bambai’s death, zookeepers tried to house Shankar with some Asian elephants, but the situation soon became violent. Over the years, he had recurring health issues related to musth, a periodic condition in male elephants associated with increased testosterone resulting in aggressive behaviour.

Elephants are known to feel lonely. In October 2024, plans were announced to bring in a female companion for Shankar. Shankar was one of only 2 African elephants in India – the other, Richie, lives in Mysore Zoo, Karnataka. Despite attempts there have been several regulatory and logistical hurdles to finding mates for the two.

Out of his 29-year-old life, many went by solitarily. Animal welfare activists had regularly protested Shankar’s living conditions, even filing a petition in 2021 for his relocation to a sanctuary. Though this petition was dismissed, the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums again ordered Delhi Zoo to either relocate Shankar or improve his living conditions, even revoking the zoo’s membership over their mistreatment of him. There even reports of him being chained up.

Activists are arguing that “institutional apathy and neglect” led to Shankar’s untimely death – elephants live an average of 70 years. [Rh/Eth/DS]

Suggested Reading: