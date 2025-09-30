‘Draw the Line’ in Asia: Community Organizers Call for Climate Justice and Accountability

Environmental groups initiated global activities and protests from September 18 to 21 to drumbeat the call for urgent climate action amid the worsening pollution and continuing deterioration of the natural ecosystem. The series of protests were held right before the United Nations (UN) General Assembly and less than six weeks away from the UN Climate Summit (COP30) in Brazil.

In Asia, the “Draw the Line” campaign highlighted the demand to phase out fossil fuels, build renewables, shift to sustainable food, and prioritize the people’s basic needs over corporate interests.

Several countries participated in the campaign led by a network of environmental groups and community-based organizations.

In the Philippines, the campaign was actively supported by local groups resisting projects and policies that threaten the lives and livelihoods of rural and coastal communities. A fluvial protest was organized in the town of Culasi in Antique province, located in the Visayas islands of the Philippines, to call attention to the demand of the small fisherfolk against the entry of commercial fishing operations in municipal waters. Javie Barcinal of 350.org Asia echoed the stand of small fishers.