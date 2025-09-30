‘Draw the Line’ in Asia: Community Organizers Call for Climate Justice and Accountability

This story by Mong Palatino originally appeared on Global Voices on September 30, 2025.
Environmental groups initiated global activities and protests from September 18 to 21 to drumbeat the call for urgent climate action amid the worsening pollution and continuing deterioration of the natural ecosystem. The series of protests were held right before the United Nations (UN) General Assembly and less than six weeks away from the UN Climate Summit (COP30) in Brazil.
In Asia, the “Draw the Line” campaign highlighted the demand to phase out fossil fuels, build renewables, shift to sustainable food, and prioritize the people’s basic needs over corporate interests.
Several countries participated in the campaign led by a network of environmental groups and community-based organizations.
In the Philippines, the campaign was actively supported by local groups resisting projects and policies that threaten the lives and livelihoods of rural and coastal communities. A fluvial protest was organized in the town of Culasi in Antique province, located in the Visayas islands of the Philippines, to call attention to the demand of the small fisherfolk against the entry of commercial fishing operations in municipal waters. Javie Barcinal of 350.org Asia echoed the stand of small fishers.
In Indonesia, environmnetalists organized at least 36 actions in 34 cities and provinces across the country on September 18, to push for bold reforms in government policies. A march was held towards the State Palace on September 19 as rallyists reiterated the anti-corruption demands of the youth-led protests that erupted in the country last month. Sisilia Nurmala Dewi of 350.org Indonesia led climate advocates in asserting an end to corruption to fund a better future.
Paskah Toga of Climate Rangers Bali cited the recent flooding disaster in Bali island to rally public opposition against fossil-based power plants.
In Japan, protesters challenged the new leadership to phase out fossil fuels and to reverse policies that blame immigrants for the country’s social woes. Masayoshi Iyoda, 350.org Japan campaigner, summed up their demand.
In Cox’s Bazaar, Bangladesh, community residents staged an action denouncing the planned revival of a coal plant. Shahrukh Karim, a youth leader in Matarbari, articulated the sentiments of the local community.
In an email interview with Global Voices, 350.org Asia shared their initial plans on how to sustain the campaign.
