Pollution Colonialism: How an Italian PFAS Plant Poisoned Thousands, Went Bankrupt, Then Reopened in India

Rohit Pawar Alleges PFAS Pollution, State Responds

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar claimed on X that the plant is using equipment sourced from Miteni, which is emitting hazardous PFAS compounds in Ratnagiri, posing serious environmental and public health risks.

Pawar said that Miteni’s operations in Italy had contaminated water reservoirs in the Vicenza region, affecting more than 3 lakh people and triggering sustained public protests that ultimately forced the company to shut down. He claimed that the same machinery was later acquired by Laxmi Organic Chemicals and installed at the Ratnagiri facility.

Pawar questioned how regulatory permissions were granted for the plant, especially given that India does not have specific laws governing PFAS chemicals. He argued that allowing the import and reuse of such machinery amounted to exposing Indian communities to risks that European regulators had deemed unacceptable.

Responding to the allegations, Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant rejected claims that PFAS chemicals are being produced at the Ratnagiri plant. Speaking to a television news channel, Samant said he would not permit any hazardous project to operate in the Konkan coastal belt.

Samant said he had sought a report from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) after media reports highlighted the controversy. According to the minister, the MPCB informed him that PFAS chemicals had not been manufactured at the plant so far. He added that authorities are examining whether the machinery had received the necessary clearances and that further verification is underway to assess compliance with environmental norms and regulatory approvals.

However, an article by The Guardian from October 2025 revealed that an environmental assessment report of the plant from 2019 clearly listed chemicals for production, which matched Miteni’s product list. The article further alleged that the plant has been in operation since early 2025, producing fluorochemicals that will be used in pesticides, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, amongst other products.