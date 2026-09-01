How Croatian Communities are Taking on Planned Poultry Slaughterhouses

They’ve established the Apatija Civic Initiative, but are more commonly recognized by their vibrant posters and prominent logo. Their grassroots campaign claims that the project, which is being advanced by the Slovenia-based Perutnina Ptuj Group through its Croatian subsidiary, will lead to the extinction of the village. Citing figures from the Croatian Chamber of Economy, they worry that the farm — the planned capacity of which has increased by nearly 50 percent from the initial proposal — would produce 3.5 million chickens per year, roughly a tenth of total production in Croatia.

Central to the concerns of locals is the threat the investment poses to domestic production and losing the remaining OPG (Family Agricultural Holding) or family farm dynamic, which characterizes the local industry in favour of industrial processes. “We don’t want to become an industrial village […] Apatija has no sewage system; where will 6,500 tons of manure and 60 million liters of wastewater go?” asks resident Marko Denačić.

Apatija is a part of the city of Ludbreg, whose mayor, Dubravko Bilić, has brushed off their worries, claiming that such projects are essential to the nation’s economic growth. He also cited the need to increase domestic production, and played down concerns over overall production numbers.

Though Sisak-Moslavina county’s prefect said in March that PCC’s proposed project will not be included in the region’s spatial plan, environmental organizations and citizens want stronger guarantees — chiefly, that the project will not be broken down, repackaged, or resubmitted in the future once the media attention dies down.

Their resistance has borne some fruit: even as the company reiterated its long-term investment commitment to Croatia, MHP said in May 2026 that it had withdrawn from its Sisak-area project because the local community did not support it. According to Greenpeace International, local authorities subsequently confirmed that MHP’s withdrawal canceled 12 of the 24 Sisak-Moslavina county subprojects, while PCC continued to pursue the remaining 12. The withdrawal did not cover the separate Apatija and Veliki Pažut projects being pursued by MHP-owned Perutnina Ptuj-Pipo.

Who are the investors?

Renaissance Capital is owned by Ukrainian entrepreneur Andrii Matiukha, founder of the FAVBET group, a betting and gambling business operating in Ukraine, Croatia and Romania. Under multiple LLCs, FAVBET captured much of the Ukrainian market following sanctions imposed on competitors over suspected ties to Russia.

The March 2023 sanctions effectively removed Parimatch, then Ukraine’s largest bookmaker, leaving FAVBET and VBET as the only two licensed bookmakers. By 2024, Opendatabot ranked FAVBET first by revenue among Ukraine’s largest gambling companies, with UAH 21.32 billion (almost USD 479 million) in income — 38 percent of the combined income recorded in its index.

In April 2026, Ukraine’s state regulator PlayCity revoked the licence of Favbet Game Slots LLC and fined it more than UAH 933 million (nearly USD 20 million) after inspectors found 108 machines without evidence of the inspection required by law. In a separate decision on May 29, PlayCity also revoked the casino licences of Favorit Casino Company and Favbet VIP Casino, citing alleged links to Russia. The companies challenged the decisions in court.

The Ukrainian tabloid Oligarh alleged that a cluster of anonymous Croatian-language websites was promoting the poultry project as part of a campaign to recast Matiukha as a socially responsible investor. It also pointed to an October 2025 sponsored article for Croatian daily Jutarnji List, which described Matiukha as someone who “continuously supports the Ukrainian people” and “shows that entrepreneurship can have a human face.”

The other major investor in the farm projects is MHP which, under the control of oligarch Yuriy Kosiuk, has become the continent’s largest poultry producer. Nicknamed “The Chicken King,” Kosiuk has been attacked by farmers and politicians over MHP’s receipt of significant financing from international public institutions, accusations that it undercut European competition following the removal of customs duties, and criticism of its environmental record and animal welfare standards.

In 2023, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced a USD 480 million financing package for MHP, comprising USD 130 million from the IFC, USD 100 million from the EBRD and USD 250 million from the DFC. The financing was intended to help MHP sustain its operations, refinance debt and expand sustainable power generation amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Separately, French President Emmanuel Macron criticized the European Union’s (EU) duty-free treatment of Ukrainian poultry imports, arguing that it benefited Kosiuk at the expense of French and other European farmers. “We are not interested in making money for this man,” Macron said. “It is not the goal; it doesn’t help Ukraine.” MHP rejected that characterization. In 2020, Forbes estimated Kosiuk’s personal wealth at USD 1.1 billion.

Although company representatives have sought to draw attention away from criticisms, those living in the Vinnytsia region of Ukraine warn of the risks such projects pose to homes and livelihoods. In a report based on a March 2017 fact-finding mission, the Czech non-profit Arnika said villagers reported damage to homes from heavy truck traffic, social pressure within communities to lease farmland, and waste sites that threatened local streams and soil.

Related concerns — including alleged air, land and water pollution, inadequate consultation and property damage — formed part of a 2018 complaint to the IFC’s independent Compliance Advisor Ombudsman. In February 2025, the ombudsman found indications of environmental, social and safety harms and possible shortcomings in IFC’s oversight, and opened a compliance investigation, which remains ongoing. Activists have faced threats of retribution, including physical violence at the hands of private security. MHP has denied any reprisals.