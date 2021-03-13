Saturday, March 13, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Exhibition On Stonehenge Brings New Discoveries To Light
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Exhibition On Stonehenge Brings New Discoveries To Light

Stonehenge is one of the best-known ancient monuments and celebrated wonders of the world

0
stonehenge
Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England, is one of the most famous landmarks in the United Kingdom. Pixabay

Featuring 400 artifacts and the breakthrough science behind some of the latest discoveries about England’s prehistoric monument of Stonehenge, which is also a World Heritage Site, an exhibition has opened on Friday at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

Described as inspiring, magical and sacred, Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England, is one of the most famous landmarks in the United Kingdom. The monument once consisted of rings and horseshoes of standing stones, some topped by horizontal “lintels”. The largest stones are around 23 feet high, nine feet wide, and weigh over 50,000 pounds. Scientific analysis has revealed that some of the stones were transported an incredible distance from the Preseli Mountains in Wales, over 150 miles away, with no modern means of transportation.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“Much mystery and intrigue surround Stonehenge. This world-class exhibition allows guests to explore and experience all of those questions and encounter the very latest in scientific research,” said Erin Baxter, Denver Museum of Nature and Science curator of anthropology.

ALSO READ: An Exhibition For Visualizing Memory And Culture

“Stonehenge” the exhibition presents original artifacts and the latest scientific research to answer questions about this iconic monument. Visitors can explore the ancient landscape; how the people of the area lived; how the monument was constructed and changed through time; and how modern science continues to refine the story.

The exhibition is curated by Mike Parker Pearson, professor of British Later Prehistory at the Institute of Archaeology, University College London, who was also voted the UK’s Archaeologist of the Year in 2010. Stonehenge is one of the best-known ancient monuments and celebrated wonders of the world. Scholars and visitors alike have puzzled over this unique prehistoric monument for centuries. Thanks to the latest scientific research, archaeologists believe Stonehenge was constructed from 3000 BCE to 2000 BCE. (IANS/SP)

Previous article75 Percent Investors To Rely On AI Than Gut Feel By 2025
Next articleVery Few Urban Slum Households in India Use LPG in Their Kitchen: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

1 in 3 Women Globally Suffer Physical/Sexual Violence by Intimate Partner: WHO

NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization reports one in three women globally, around 736 million, suffer physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual...
Read more
Lead Story

2020 Was a Record Year For Discovering New Asteroids, Says Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new report says 2020 was a record year for discovering new asteroids, particularly those with near-Earth orbits in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more
Health & Fitness

US Targets Racism as a “Public Health Crisis” That Shortens Lives

NewsGram Desk - 0
A year into the coronavirus pandemic that is disproportionately ravaging African American lives both physically and economically, efforts are underway to target racism as...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

1 in 3 Women Globally Suffer Physical/Sexual Violence by Intimate Partner: WHO

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization reports one in three women globally, around 736 million, suffer physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual...
Read more

2020 Was a Record Year For Discovering New Asteroids, Says Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A new report says 2020 was a record year for discovering new asteroids, particularly those with near-Earth orbits in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more

US Targets Racism as a “Public Health Crisis” That Shortens Lives

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A year into the coronavirus pandemic that is disproportionately ravaging African American lives both physically and economically, efforts are underway to target racism as...
Read more

Here’s a List of Popular Bollywood Celebs Who Gave Shelter To Stay Animals

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Ditching the idea of spending a whopping amount on pedigreed pets, several Bollywood celebrities are giving shelter to stray animals in their homes. IANS has...
Read more

Very Few Urban Slum Households in India Use LPG in Their Kitchen: Study

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Even as government claims to have taken cooking gas penetration in the country to over 99 percent of households, an independent study on the...
Read more

Exhibition On Stonehenge Brings New Discoveries To Light

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Featuring 400 artifacts and the breakthrough science behind some of the latest discoveries about England's prehistoric monument of Stonehenge, which is also a World...
Read more

75 Percent Investors To Rely On AI Than Gut Feel By 2025

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By 2025, over 75 percent of venture capital (VC) and early-stage investors will bank more on data science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) than gut...
Read more

People With Emotional Intelligence Less Likely To Be Susceptible To Fake News

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
People with high levels of emotional intelligence are less likely to be susceptible to 'fake news, a new study suggests. The studies, published in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

yes 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
klik disini on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
퍼스트 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Situs Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Szkło Tematy on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
우리 카지노 더나인 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada