Monday, February 22, 2021
‘Explore Uttarakhand’ A Chance To Engage People Through Visuals Of UK

The two-part documentary is a visually stunning film that captures the tremendous beauty of the state of Uttarakhand and the Himalayan Ranges

Uttarakhand
A new original two-part film titled 'Explore Uttarakhand'. Pixabay

Discovery Channel, in collaboration with Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB), is all set to present a new original two-part film titled ‘Explore Uttarakhand’. Providing audiences the chance to engage through stunning visuals of Uttarakhand, the film will premiere on February 20 and 21 on the channel and explores spiritual yoga destinations and adrenaline-packed adventure sports in the snow-filled mountains of the state.

Through this two-part film, viewers will get to witness the scenic Uttarakhand and familiarise themselves with its adventure sports and treasure of yoga and wellness. The film documents adventure activities that are some of the most challenging in the entire Indian subcontinent, attracting adrenaline-seeking sport professionals and enthusiasts from all around the globe. Along with that, the ancient science of Yoga which was found by Indian sages thousands of years ago actually traces its beginning to Uttarakhand.

Speaking about the film, Satpal Maharaj, Minister of Tourism, Uttarakhand said: “Uttarakhand is a beautiful state which holds the privilege of being in the path of the mighty Himalayan Ranges that consist of some of nature’s most extreme and unpredictable patterns. There are many famous shrines and places here like Chardham, Hemkund Sahib, Haridwar, and Rishikesh, and others that have attracted tourists from all over the world. Uttarakhand which has also become a preferred film destination in past years is also attracting tourists from all around the globe. Through Explore Uttarakhand on Discovery Channel, we humbly welcome you to this divinely blissful and fabulous state of ours.”

Secretary Tourism Dilip Jawalkar said: “Uttarakhand is a heavenly destination when it comes to offering various adventure activities to tourists. For the last few years, we are constantly working to develop infrastructure to promote adventure and wellness tourism in Uttarakhand. The documentary film ‘Explore Uttarakhand’ made by the Discovery Channel will play an important role to reach national and international audiences.”

“We, at Discovery, believe in bringing factual stories to our audiences that not only entertain them but leave them with an enriching experience and a better understanding of the world. The two-part documentary is a visually stunning film that captures the tremendous beauty of the state of Uttarakhand and the Himalayan Ranges. We are delighted to join hands with the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board to bring to the fore hidden gems from the destination, aiming to inspire people to experience the mesmerizing beauty and versatility the state has to offer,” said Megha Tata, Managing Director — South Asia, Discovery Communications India. (IANS)

