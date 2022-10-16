A matter of nature, fashion and technology

By: Puja Gupta

The Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI on Day 3 saw noted designers like Gauri and Nainika, Amit Aggarwal, Saaksha, and Kinni, among others, launch their latest collections.

Designer duo Gauri and Nainika collaborated with R|Elan to churn out their Spring/Summer 2023 collection called 'Midnight Botanica'. The collection is entirely biodegradable.

The line consisted of glamorous evening wear made with eco-friendly fabrics like R|Elan's EcoGold which breaks down into natural elements, GreenGold which is made from 100 percent post-consumer used PET bottles and Freeflow which provides fluidity and has a luxurious fall and drape.

The collection, which combined both dark and dreamy looks with contrasting hues of the night, reflected botanical inspirations in the form of rose prints and florals which are a staple for them. Airy chiffons, crepes, and organzas were used to create flowy silhouettes like dresses, jumpsuits, and evening gowns.

The color ranged from fiery red to ivory with strong jewel tones. Halters, off-shoulders, and one-shoulder with rouching and detailing created that ultra-glam collection designed for all body shapes.

Fashion influencer Masoom Minawala turned showstopper for them, wearing a pristine white, will-power, corset gown with an intricately draped back that flowed showing off her baby bump.

Amit Aggarwal collaborated with Realme to create his latest contemporary collection 'ONYX' that combined fashion with technology.

Taking inspiration from the design of the racing flag of realme GT NEO 3T phone, the designer presented a perfect fusion of technology and sculptural styles for which he is known for.

The collection blurred black, white, and silver in sheared fabrics that interacted with light and shadows, micro hemlines that morph into party-ready, rubber corded bodices, and short dresses. The menswear comprised embroidered jackets in structured polymer to asymmetrically hand-corded tuxedos that were cut with the interjection of a classic man suit with deeply metallic and fluid forms.

Designers Saaksha and Kinni launched the collection 'Prism' which they called a "celebration of style and technology with geometry, color and mirrors". It is for Gen Z and working millennials with pops of color. The designers were inspired by prints that moved through the tie and dye craft and then continued onto geometrics and abstract flowers, which represented the states -- Gujarat and Rajasthan. There was intricate hand embroidery, mirror work, thread work, tassels, and metals used for surfacing the outfits.

The collection includes pinks, purples, and yellows in easy silhouettes. The designers extensively used hand micro-pleating on silhouettes like dresses, skirts, and jackets. Layering was an important aspect of the look as different weights of light chiffon, hand-woven cotton, and satin were cleverly balanced with heavy denim and drill.

Men's wear featured trench coats, trousers, shirts, Bermuda shorts, blousons, mirror work tunics, soft unstructured jackets, gilets, striped robes, co-ord sets, and even a ballooning, drawstring poncho.

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala turned showstopper for the show, wearing rust, long skirt with a fitted hip silhouette, paired with crinoline. The tiny, mirror work, on the racerback top, was the perfect addition.

Moreover, the day saw many other Bollywood stars walk the ramp for different designers. Actress Malaika Arora dazzled on the ramp for the label Limerick, wearing a printed, figure-hugging maxi skirt, tiny bralette, and a flowing, long cape.

Chitrangada Singh closed the show for Eshaa Amiin. She wore a multi-hued, printed, backless maxi with a fringed hemline and thigh-high slit, and a fringed cape.

Rhea Chakraborty walked for Guapa, wearing a colorful, fluid, printed, backless maxi with side cut-outs and a floor-sweeping sheer veil. Kalki Koechlin was spotted in a heavily, encrusted, backless red-carpet gown with a trail and a thigh-high slit, designed by designer Abhishek Sharma. Actor Vijay Verma strolled down the runway for label Nirmooha, in comfy, baggy, pleated trousers, a cool Tee, and a multicolored, abstract, print long robe. (KB/IANS)