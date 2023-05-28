Beat the heat with these makeup tips & tricks

Summer makeup can be quite a challenge due to the high humidity and scorching heat. During this time, all we want is makeup that stays put and doesn't melt away! While transfer proof, longwear makeup usually does the trick, knowing the right kind of products is also key to hold your look in place through the day.



Mamta Naik, Associate Vice President, Product Development, SUGAR Cosmetics lists down five easy tips and tricks that'll get you a fresh summer look which will last you all day.



Prep Your Skin



A proper prep routine is mandatory for summers when you want to ace that sweat-proof fresh and clean base. Greasy moisturisers are a big no-no during the hot and humid months, but hydration is key, so strike a balance with SUGAR's Citrus Got Real Cooling Stick, a handy vitamin C infused multi-use stick that guards against dryness, blemishes and sun damage.

Easy and fuss-free, just swipe on this stick across your face to instantly rejuvenate and energize your skin! Follow this up with a good primer that is specifically designed for hot weather and oily skin that will prevent your makeup from melting