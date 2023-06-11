Designer Mayyur Girotra kick off New York Pride with Pride at Google

Leading fashion designer Mayyur Girotra debuted his first-ever luxury pret collection, AIKYA, to kick off New York Pride in partnership with Pride at Google and Indus Google Network.

Mayyur's first gender-inclusive and non-binary luxury pret brand is a love letter to the LGBTQ+ community.



Aikya, the name of the debut luxury pret collection, embraces gender flexibility by tastefully fusing Western styles with traditional Indian embroidery techniques.

Mayyur, who is renowned for his extraordinary originality and distinctive design approach, showed a mesmerising lineup that expertly merged pride and fashion.

The designer created a platform for self-expression and inclusion by honouring the LGBTQ+ community's distinctive cultural background and personality with each piece.