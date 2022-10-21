Safety Tips: Dos & Don'ts while bursting crackers

This year, as in years past, there will be a lot of fanfare and celebration surrounding the festival of lights. While the Diwali festival merits a big celebration, it's equally crucial to do it with the utmost safety. The number of eye damage cases that occur during the Diwali celebration is significantly higher than average due to the use of firecrackers. Elder family members should therefore keep an eye on the kids while they participate in the Diwali festivities.

A majority of firework-related eye injuries can leave a person permanently blind because of persistent visual loss. Continuous smoke from cracker explosions might irritate the eyes or make them water. Avoid bottle rockets, which are regarded as the riskiest cracker variety, keep a safe distance from burning crackers, wear safety goggles, and refrain from wearing contact lenses while breaking crackers. When an eye injury occurs, do not touch it; if a piece of debris is lodged in the eye, do not remove it; instead, keep your eyes closed and visit an eye doctor; if a chemical enters the eyes, immediately irrigate them for 30 minutes, and then seek immediate medical attention.