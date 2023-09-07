Festive Attire on a Budget

Dressing for festivities on a budget is not only possible but also a rewarding creative exercise. By mixing and matching existing clothing, accessorizing wisely, and opting for sustainable fashion, you can create memorable festive looks.

As festive season is in the nook and it ushers in joy, celebrations, and the perfect excuse to dress up. Make this time a mindful choice and get creative with your wardrobe which can make any festive occasion special, even on a budget.

Incorporating these few styling hacks shared can help you look stunning and stand out during festive occasions without overspending on your attire.

Repurpose what’s in your wardrobe - The festive season in India is a 3-4 month-long period of celebration encompassing multiple festivals. This calls for some creativity. Render your personal style in your festive outfits by repurposing ethnic outfits. An embellished saree can be worn in multiple ways for a new look. Pair this with a statement belt or a jacket for a completely new outfit look. Repurpose your favorite hand-embroidered lehenga and pair it with a crisp white shirt for a festive look that is fresh and unique. Mixing and matching different pieces from your wardrobe is not only budget-friendly but will ensure that your look is unique!