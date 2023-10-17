Navratri 2023: Significance of the ten arms of Maa Durga

The ten arms of Maa Durga symbolise the protection of the devotees. Celebrity Astrologer, Parduman Suri, shared the importance of the ten weapons held in the 10 arms of Maa Durga.

Trishul: Trishul was gifted to Goddess Durga by Lord Mahadev. This trident has three sharp edges, which symbolize the three qualities of Tamas, Rajas, and Satva.

Sword: This weapon was given by Lord Ganesha. It is a symbol of knowledge and wisdom. The sword represents the sharpness of the intellect while its shine represents knowledge.

Spear: It is a symbol of auspiciousness, which is gifted to the mother by Lord Agni. It also represents fierce power. It knows the difference between what is wrong and what is right and acts accordingly.

Vajra: Vajra was gifted by Indradev. It is a symbol of strength of soul and strong willpower. Goddess Durga empowers her devotee with indomitable confidence and willpower.

Axe: Maa Durga has received an ax and armor from Lord Vishwakarma. It symbolizes fighting evil and not being afraid of any consequences.

Sudarshan Chakra: Sudarshan Chakra, given by Lord Krishna, is also an infallible weapon of the mother. It symbolizes that the world is controlled by the Mother Goddess and the universe also revolves around her who is the center of creation.

Bow and Arrow: Bow and arrow are given by the Wind God and Sun God, which are considered symbols of energy. The bow represents potential energy, while the arrow represents kinetic energy. It also symbolizes that Goddess Durga is controlling all the sources of energy in the universe.

Mace: Mace is a symbol of knowledge and religion. Mace protects the truth.

Dagger: It represents positive power. Mother's dagger provides support in the struggle against enemies.

Conch: It is a symbol of sound. The conch shell of Maa Durga represents universality and prosperity. IANS/KB