A culinary extravaganza returns

Palate Fest, the renowned culinary extravaganza, comes back to the Capital after 4 years with its latest edition, scheduled for November 18 to 19, at the heart of central Delhi - Major Dhyan Chand Stadium.

Palate Fest is India's first international-level food festival, originating in 2014 and growing into an annual multi-city event. This year promises to be a unique and immersive experience that brings together a delightful medley of the best in food and beverage, celebrated chefs, diverse cuisines, talented artists, and passionate food enthusiasts for the whole family for all age groups.

This two-day extravaganza will curate a distinctive blend of well-established and emerging brands, all set within an environment that is both enjoyable and accessible. Visitors can look forward to revisiting their favourite restaurants and discovering new food outlets, plus energising performances by celebrities and renowned artists, and enlightening masterclasses led by distinguished chefs to engage a diverse audience among many other exciting experiences. There will also be a dedicated Kids Zone, an ice skating rink, a Gaming Truck, and a range of entertainment activities for the young and young at heart.