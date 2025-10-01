May Navratri bring good fortune, prosperity to all: PM Modi on Mahanavami

New Delhi, Oct 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Mahanavami greetings to the countrymen and prayed for their well-being and prosperity.

The ninth day of Navratri is celebrated as Mahanavami, which is dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister said, "Heartfelt wishes to all of you on the occasion of Mahanavami! May this auspicious occasion of Navratri bring good fortune, prosperity, and success to everyone; that is my wish."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to social media and extended his greetings.

In a post on X, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister stated, "Heartfelt congratulations to all devotees, worshippers, and residents of the state on the auspicious occasion of 'Mahanavami'!"