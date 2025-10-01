TN's Doorstep PDS Delivery Reached 45 pc of elderly, Disabled Beneficiaries

Chennai, Oct 1: The doorstep delivery of essential Public Distribution System (PDS) commodities to senior citizens aged 70 and above and persons with disabilities (PwDs), launched in August under the Thayumanavar Scheme, has yet to push coverage beyond previous levels, raising concerns about its initial rollout.

Despite the government’s aim to improve food security for vulnerable groups, official data show that only 40 per cent to 45 per cent of the targeted population actually received commodities through door delivery during August and September.

The rest continued buying from ration shops, or were not available at home, had shifted residence, or were reported deceased. Overall supply to this segment remains stuck at about 70 per cent, the same level seen before the scheme began.

The initiative was introduced to cover an estimated 16.73 lakh ration cards benefiting 21.7 lakh people. Officials had anticipated that direct delivery would lift coverage beyond 70 per cent, but August saw a dip to 65 per cent, recovering to 70 per cent in September. Roughly 8 per cent of the listed beneficiaries were found to be no longer alive, and their names have been flagged for deletion, while many others appear to have relocated.

Another key operational issue is the timing of delivery. Door delivery is currently done in the second week of each month, but a significant number of beneficiaries prefer to collect rations in the first week.