NYC Mayor hosts Diwali celebration, lauds Indian community’s vibrant contributions

New York, Oct 17: In the United States, New York City Mayor Eric Adams hosted a Diwali celebration at his official residence, extending warm greetings to the Indian community and lauding their valuable contributions to the city's cultural and economic life.

"A joyous Diwali celebration hosted by Mayor Eric Adams at his official residence, Gracie Mansion. The Mayor warmly greeted the Indian community and commended their vibrant contributions to New York’s cultural and economic life. On behalf of the Consulate General of India, DCG Vishal J. Harsh conveyed festive greetings, highlighting Diwali's enduring message of light, hope, and joy," Indian Consulate General in New York posted on X on Friday (Indian time).

On the other hand, the Indian Consul (Education) and Head of Chancery in Atlanta participated in the first-ever Diwali celebrations at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee. Several state elected officials, dignitaries, and prominent members of the Indian diaspora joined in celebrating the festival of lights and India’s rich cultural heritage.

Earlier on Thursday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul joined the Indian community to celebrate Diwali at the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Flushing, New York.