The Ancient Raulane Mela: Kinnaur’s Farewell to the Winter Guardians of the Hills

The mountains of Himachal Pradesh encapsulate within them valleys that hum with the sound of ancient deities. The air high up in the hills has still kept alive a festival that time has barely managed to touch. The festival, Raulane Mela, celebrated in the villages of Kinnaur district, serves as a gateway to India’s rawest and most intimate cultural memories. The Mela reminds us of timeless traditions that are not just preserved and celebrated but lived through the ages, even as the world races ahead with modernity.

Raulane Mela is one of the most distinct and culturally significant festivals of Himachal’s Kinnaur, celebrated as the cold bids farewell and spring arrives. It does not bloom suddenly but slowly comes as the sunlight deepens. The Mela goes on for five days as the people bid their gentle goodbyes to winter and to the deities that protect them through the winter chills.