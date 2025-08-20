How Crimea Has Changed Hands Over The Centuries

Late Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny once famously said that Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, which has been under Russian control since 2014, is not "a ham sandwich" to be passed around.

Its fate is once again in question amid fevered diplomacy aimed at bringing an end to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

After his August 15 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, US President Donald Trump said in a social media post that, for Ukraine, there is "no getting back" Crimea.

Moscow also maintains that the peninsula's status is settled and is seeking recognition of its annexation, which followed a referendum held in 2014 and widely condemned as a sham by the international community.

Historically, ownership of the peninsula has changed over the past couple of centuries. The Russian Empire annexed the Crimean Khanate officially in 1783 under Catherine the Great.

When the Russian Empire collapsed in 1917, a short-lived Crimean People's Republic was proclaimed but was quickly quashed by the forces of Russia's Black Sea fleet, largely controlled by the Bolsheviks.