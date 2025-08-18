Trump and Zelenskyy to Meet in Washington for Ukraine–Russia Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on 18 August, 2025 to discuss a potential peace agreement to end the Russia-Ukraine war. The meeting followed Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, which did not result in a ceasefire agreement.
Trump, in a Truth Social post on Sunday, stated, "President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight. Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!"
Zelenskyy, in a post on X, emphasized the need for lasting peace and stronger security guarantees, referencing the failure of 1994 assurances and the loss of Crimea and parts of Donbas. He expressed gratitude to Trump, the U.S., and allies for their support, stating that Russia must end the war it started.
I have already arrived in Washington, tomorrow I am meeting with President Trump. Tomorrow we are also speaking with European leaders. I am grateful to @POTUS for the invitation. We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably. And peace must be lasting. Not…— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 18, 2025
U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, following the Alaska summit stated that Vladimir Putin had agreed to allow the U.S. and European allies to provide Ukraine with security guarantees resembling NATO’s Article 5, which considers an attack on one member an attack on all. Witkoff described this as a “game-changing” concession. However, Trump’s statements on Monday ruled out NATO-style protection for Ukraine and NATO membership.
European leaders issued a joint statement supporting Zelenskyy, stressing that Ukraine must have “ironclad security guarantees” and that decisions regarding its territory should be made by Ukraine. They also stated that international borders must not be changed by force. Zelenskyy reiterated that territorial concessions, including Donetsk and Luhansk, demanded by Russia, were unacceptable without robust security guarantees.
The Alaska summit saw Putin demand Ukraine’s withdrawal from Donetsk and Luhansk, recognition of Crimea as Russian territory, and the lifting of some sanctions. Trump, in a Fox News interview, indicated that Zelenskyy and Putin might need to meet in a trilateral summit, potentially on August 22, to finalize any agreement.
Zelenskyy’s visit follows a strained February 2025 White House meeting, where tensions led to a temporary halt in U.S. aid to Ukraine. European leaders’ presence aimed to ensure a more constructive dialogue. The talks focused on security guarantees, territorial issues, and the framework for a potential peace deal, with no immediate agreement announced.
Zelenskyy arrived in Washington on Sunday, accompanied by European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. The bilateral meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy took place at 1:15 p.m. (local time), followed by a multilateral meeting with European leaders at 3:00 p.m. [Rh/Eth/VS]
Also Read:
Ahead of the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in Washington, President Donald Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stating he could end the war with Russia almost immediately. Trump also ruled out Ukraine joining NATO or reclaiming Russian-occupied Crimea in negotiations with Moscow.
On Truth Social, Trump wrote, “President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight. Remember how it started. No getting back Obama-given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!”
Trump went to Alaska to convince Putin of the need for an immediate ceasefire. But he came out of Alaska having been convinced that what is needed is a comprehensive peace agreement, not a mere ceasefire--this has been the Russian position since at least April 2024. Trump also… pic.twitter.com/PIjKq1tgUM— Stanly Johny (@johnstanly) August 18, 2025
On August 18, 2025, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, speaking in Tokyo, urged nations to intensify pressure on Russia and increase aid to Ukraine to compel Moscow to make concessions for a “just and lasting peace.” He made these remarks before U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in Washington.
“The whole world is likely watching Washington,” Wadephul said during a press briefing with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya. He underscored that strong security guarantees are essential to enable Ukraine to defend itself effectively after any ceasefire or peace agreement.
A Russian drone strike on Kharkiv overnight killed three people, including a child, and injured more than a dozen others, Ukrainian officials said Monday.
“Currently, three fatalities have been confirmed, among them a young child. Eighteen people, including children, were wounded,” the Kharkiv regional police wrote on Telegram.
According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration, a 1.5-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were among those killed. He added that five people remain unaccounted for. Mayor Ihor Terekhov said, "A woman has just been rescued from under the rubble: she is alive."
In response to the Kharkiv attack, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said: “Russians only continue to commit mass murder.” She further wrote on X, “This war was never provoked; it goes on only because Moscow is allowed to keep going”.
Top Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev reshared Donald Trump’s Truth Social post outlining Russia’s demands for Ukraine ahead of the Trump Zelenskyy meeting.
.@POTUS :— Kirill A. Dmitriev (@kadmitriev) August 18, 2025
1. President Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately.
2. No getting back Obama given Crimea.
3. No going into NATO by Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/tnzTBNJkGC
Kirill Dmitriev has served as CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, since 2011. Kirill also leads Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, was one of several Russian officials who accompanied President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday for a closely watched summit with Trump.
On Monday, Finland Prime Minister Petteri Orpo stated that a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine would be the main topics at the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European leaders.