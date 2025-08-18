Trump and Zelenskyy to Meet in Washington for Ukraine–Russia Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on 18 August, 2025 to discuss a potential peace agreement to end the Russia-Ukraine war. The meeting followed Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, which did not result in a ceasefire agreement.

Trump, in a Truth Social post on Sunday, stated, "President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight. Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!"

Zelenskyy, in a post on X, emphasized the need for lasting peace and stronger security guarantees, referencing the failure of 1994 assurances and the loss of Crimea and parts of Donbas. He expressed gratitude to Trump, the U.S., and allies for their support, stating that Russia must end the war it started.