Nikamma trailer promises classic Bollywood masala entertainer laced with action, drama, comedy

The trailer of 'Nikamma' starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia, and Shilpa Shetty was unveiled at a multiplex in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Tuesday.

The film has been directed by Sabbir Khan, who has earlier directed films like 'Kambakkht Ishq', Tiger Shroff's debut vehicle 'Heropanti', and 'Baaghi'.

The trailer launch began with a special AV which showed Abhimanyu battling his way to the theatre audi as the security personnel failed to recognize him as the film's male lead.

Later, as he made the dramatic entry at the event, he revealed that AV was inspired by a real-life occurs when the security personnel at the Toronto International Film Festival stopped him from entering the premiere of his debut film 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' as they didn't realize that he was the hero of the film.

The event also saw a special video message from Shilpa's mother Sunanda on the occasion of the actress's return to the big screen after 14 years. The video left Shilpa teary-eyed.

'Nikamma' is touted to be the action entertainer of the year, bringing Abhimanyu into a fierce and full-of-action avatar.

Commenting at the trailer launch of his film, Abhimanyu said in a statement, "'Nikamma' made me a hero from an actor. It symbolizes what Bollywood stands for - entertainment to its best. The film appealed to me with its wholesome package of emotions, from action, romance, comedy to drama, the film holds you at its core."

"The story is extremely relatable and resonates with everyone in our society given the basic values at the crux. I had a blast working on the film and can't wait for the audience to experience it now," he added.

Internet sensation Shirley Setia who started her journey by singing for YouTube will be making her big-screen debut with the film.

Sharing her excitement, she said, "Nine years ago when I started my journey, if someone told me that after nine years my dreams would come to fruition, I wouldn't have believed. It's the love of everyone and the city of dreams Mumbai that has helped me realize this dream."

'Nikamma' produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, will arrive in theatres on June 17. (AA/IANS)