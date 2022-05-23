For 'Prithviraj,' Aditya Chopra reconstructed creatively the 12th century Delhi, Ajmer, and Kannauj

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra recreated 12th century Delhi, Ajmer, and Kannauj from scratch for the upcoming film 'Prithviraj' starring Akshay Kumar, and allocated over 25 crores as the set design budget.

Akshay says: "It was quite a task to make this film into a visual delight for audiences because we wanted to promise a big screen entertainer for everyone. Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan was chosen as the ruler of India and Delhi became his political capital. So, we needed to recreate 12th century Delhi, Ajmer, and Kannauj, cities that are linked to his reign and life authentically for people to see how magnificent the city looked during that time."

'Prithviraj' is based on the life and valor of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. He is essaying the role of the warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor in this visual spectacle. We have confirmed information that the producer of the film.

Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi adds: "Aditya Chopra took on the Herculean task to recreate Delhi, Ajmer, and Kannauj and I have to congratulate the entire set-design team for being able to pull off the unthinkable. Real marble was used to build the city, 900 workers toiled hard for about eight months to build this gigantic set that was a marvel to our eyes. Every element of the city, including Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan's palace, was built from scratch."

He adds, "I think Aditya Chopra must have spent crores and crores of money just to get the city built to perfection. So, if people are loving what they are seeing in the trailer, they will have to wait and watch the film to see the grandeur of our sets in its full glory!"

The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. (AA/IANS)