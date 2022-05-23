Time Duration of film 'Vikram' starring Kamal Haasan is finally revealed

'Vikram', starring Kamal Haasan, is all set for its grand release soon. The makers have even locked the run time for this movie, which also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles.

The multi-starrer film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is said to have a theatrical runtime of 2 hours and 53 minutes (around 173 minutes), which is similarly long as the director's previous film, 'Master'.

The Kamal Haasan starrer has a lot of buzzes because Lokesh Kanagaraj, his biggest fan, is directing him for the first time. The action thriller, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil, will be released on June 3, while 'Vikram' will also have special premiere shows in the US on June 2.

'Jai Bheem' actor Suriya Sivakumar has been cast in a pivotal role in this film, which has been produced on a grand scale by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for this multilingual film. (AA/IANS)