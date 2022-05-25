Amber heard kicked out of Aquaman 2

The president of DC Films testified Tuesday that the studio considered replacing actress Amber Heard for 'Aquaman 2' out of concern that she lacked chemistry with star Jason Momoa.

Heard was ultimately cast in the sequel, but her lawyers have argued that she nearly lost the job and could not renegotiate for more money due to the backlash over her domestic abuse allegations against Johnny Depp, reports Variety'.

Heard is seeking $100 million in a defamation counterclaim against Depp.

Walter Hamada, the head of Warner Bros.' DC unit, was the first witness called by Depp's side as they begin their rebuttal of Heard's counterclaim in court.

Appearing by video deposition, Hamada testified that the abuse allegations played no role in casting decisions in 'Aquaman 2'.

However, he said the studio did delay picking up its option for several weeks as it considered whether to recast the role of Mera, who was Aquaman's love interest in the first film.

"They didn't have a lot of chemistry together," Hamada said.

"Editorially they were able to make that relationship work in the first movie, but there was a concern that it took a lot of effort to get there."

Hamada said that the chemistry was created in post-production, using "movie magic, including the film's score. He said it is not uncommon for two leads to lack chemistry.