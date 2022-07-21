Crash Course, a drama series that explores the history of the Indian educational system

The 10-episode drama series 'Crash Course', which stars Annu Kapoor, and Bidita Bag is set to drop on OTT on August 5. It presents a fictional account of two warring coaching institutes, and the effect it has on a group of young students who are preparing for their competitive exams, with dreams in their eyes and expectation of their families on their backs.

As the two drastically different worlds of the students and coaching institute owners collide, eight new students experience friendship, love, heartbreaks, and peer pressure, and lose the innocence of youth as they are unwillingly pulled into the power battle between the coaching institutes.

The series, whose trailer will be released on July 25, will be available to stream on Prime Video. Speaking about the announcement of the upcoming series, Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said: "Crash Course is a bittersweet coming-of-age story that will resonate with all audiences across different geographies and age groups. Each one of us has been a student at some point in our life and Crash Course is filled with moments that will take our customers back to their days of being a student."

She continued: "The series has been created by Manish Hariprasad and brilliantly directed by Vijay Maurya. It features spectacular performances by a young new cast and the inimitable Annu Kapoor will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. 'Crash Course' is a sincere and relatable story of student life when you are dealing with fiercely competitive entrance exams, struggling to live on your own, negotiating with friendship, discovering love, and are just forced to grow up."

'Crash Course', which also stars Mohit Solanki, Hridhu Haroon, Anushka Kaushik, Riddhi Kumar, Bhavesh Balchandani, Aryan Singh, Hetal Gada, Anvesha Vij, and Bhanu Uday, Udit Arora and Pranay Pachauri, has been produced by Owlet Films, created by Manish Hariprasad and with writer-actor-director Vijay Maurya at the helm of affairs. (AA/IANS)