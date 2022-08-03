Demi Lovato goes back to she/her pronouns

After coming out as non-binary last year, singer Demi Lovato has gone back to using she/her pronouns.

Lovato came out as non-binary last year and expressed a preference for gender-neutral they/them terms. The 'Confident' hitmaker is now "feeling more feminine" as she is "such a fluid person,".

Speaking on the "Spout" podcast, Lovato, who has both she/her and they/them listed in her Instagram biography, said: "Yeah, so, they/them is... I've adopted the pronouns of she/her again."

"For me, I'm such a fluid person that... I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said 'women' and 'men,'

"I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman. I didn't feel like a man. I just felt like a human," she continued.

"That's what they/them is about for me. It's just about, like, feeling human at your core. Recently, I've been feeling more feminine, and so I've adopted she/her again."

The 29-year-old star acknowledged it is easy for people to "mess up" pronouns and it is OK so long as they show "respect."

She said, "But I think what's important is, like, nobody's perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, especially when people are learning. It's just all about respect."

Lovato said last year using they/them pronouns helped her feel "most authentic."

The singer said: "Over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them."

"I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering," she added. (AA/IANS)