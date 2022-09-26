New song 'Bande' shows the action-packed persona of Hrithik in 'Vikram Vedha'

Action and more action is what best defines the track 'Bande' from Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Vikram Vedha', which was unveiled on Monday morning by the makers.

The song features Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) & Vedha (Hrithik Roshan) in action mode. The lyrics of the song 'Bande' are an ode to the dichotomy of the characters of Vikram and Vedha. It describes the moral ambiguities faced by Vikram Vedha as they set out to unveil the truth.

The theme song 'Bande' is composed, arranged, and programmed by SAM C. S., as singer Sivam lends his powerful vocals to the lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.

The track gives a fresh glimpse of all the action along with the cat-mouse chase between Vikram and Vedha.

'Vikram Vedha' is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri.